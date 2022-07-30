Chris Jericho competed in a barbed wire everywhere match against Eddie Kingston at AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest week two and went over in the match. He broke his nose in the bout.
While speaking to ComicBook, Jericho discussed explained why matches like the barbed wire everywhere match are good for wrestling.
“You just go, ‘Fuck, that hurt.’ Matches like the one we just had are probably good for the wrestling business because it lets people know that it’s not just all fun and games. ‘Oh that stuff isn’t real, they don’t really hit each other,’ then you literally get bashed in the nose with the leg of a chair. You can see it, it was just an accident, but when it hit my nose, I thought for sure it was broken. It wasn’t as badly broken as I thought. It’s more just cracked and cartilage and that sort of thing. Still, as long as you can still move, breathe, and see, it’s just part of the job. If it’s on TV, at least we’ll get some shots of it and it’s probably good for the business in the long run. It doesn’t feel good the next day,” he said.