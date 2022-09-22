Tonight’s AEW Grand Slam Dynamite featured Claudio Castagnoli defending his ROH world championship against the great Chris Jericho, the Demo God’s first time ever challenging for the prestigious ROH title.

The bout was a competitive back and forth as both men are excellent in-ring workers, but in the end Jericho would hit a low-blow and his signature Judas Effect finisher on the Swiss-Superman to win the match and become an eight-time world champion. Highlights from the matchup are below.

Massive suplex to the floor by @IAmJericho!

What a mid-air reversal by @IAmJericho to gain control!

The Walls are locked in! @IAmJericho cinching back and looking to finish!



Here we GO! Giant Swing by @ClaudioCSRO and the nausea sets in!



The stadium is in disbelief as @IAmJericho snatches Ocho, his 8th World Championship – the @ringofhonor World Championship, bringing 2 #ROH titles to the #JerichoAppreciationSociety!

