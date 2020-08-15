Chris Sabin Says He’s Perfectly Okay If He Never Makes It To WWE, Reveals WWE Did Call MCMG At One Point

IMPACT star and current tag team champion Chris Sabin was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vilet to to all things pro-wrestling, including whether he still hopes to make it to WWE. Highlights are below.

Says he’s perfectly okay not going to WWE:

When I first started, that was always the goal. In the back of my mind, I was like, ‘I’ll end up there’ because that’s the promotion I watched growing up and it was the first promotion I was exposed to. It gave me the motivation to be a wrestler. At some point, maybe some dreams are meant to be denied. Maybe I’ll never make it there. If I don’t at this point, I’m perfectly okay with that. Would I still like to? Sure, but I’m not sure my body could handle a schedule like that or that I would even like a schedule like that. I just do it for the love at this point. I don’t do it for the money or the fame.

On whether or not WWE wanted to use MCMG in the Dusty Rhodes Classic instead of the Time-Splitters:

I think they timed that out specifically for the Time Splitters. We were contacted, I was leaving rehab and we were contacted to do something as the Machine Guns and I was like, ‘I just left rehab, I’m just not ready.’ That was the only one time they talked about Motor City Machine Guns doing something.

