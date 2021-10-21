During his appearance on WINCLY, Chris Van Vliet spoke on the way that ratings are calculated and his thoughts on the process. Here’s what he had to say:

Are we not just taking from a pool of wrestling fans? I don’t know if all wrestling fans will watch every single show on TV. I don’t know if that still exists. We can get an entire hour about how archaic television ratings are, how incredibly archaic and ridiculous the Nielsen rating system is, so, so old school. You might as well be sending faxes with how old it is. It’s so bad. I would like to see, maybe one day, where we go, alright, this is the number it did on TV. This is how many YouTube views that the clips from that show got. This is how many views the tweets from that got because that’s how most people are watching it. If you don’t watch a full episode of RAW, or SmackDown or Dynamite, you’re probably watching those clips on social media, and I wonder if that will ever happen. This wouldn’t just be a wrestling thing either. It could be a Monday Night Football thing or a World Series thing, but how many people watch it on TV? Great, cool. Also, how many people watched it online and on all the various different outlets there? We’re all getting our cable or whatever, our television is all being provided to us digitally. I think it would just be a matter of clicking a consent box and going, yeah, you can let Nielsen or whatever right system know exactly what I’m watching and when I’m watching it, and I think most of us would go, I kind of thought that that was already happening. We’re talking about sending telegrams here when the rest of us are texting and sending email. How is that the technology that we’re using?