During an appearance on The Kliq, Bryan Danielson spoke his continued interest in working the G1. Here’s what he had to say:

One of the things I’ve always really wanted to do is I’ve wanted to do a G1. I like to push myself physically, and that’s actually one of the reasons I joined AEW is because they wrestle a very physical style. My match with Minoru Suzuki, very physical. My match with Bobby Fish, very physical. One of the most grueling things to do in professional wrestling is the G1 tournament because it’s so many physical matches and it’s night after night after night. One after another, you’re in the ring with killers, so that is something that really appeals to me. Now, it doesn’t appeal to my wife so much. She’s not bothered, but she’s like, ‘Oh, Bryan.’ She knows I’m gonna come home on Sunday and be beat up and have a big smile on my face. She just shakes my head at me sometimes, but she’s happy that I’m happy.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: The Kliq. H/T 411Mania.