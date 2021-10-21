During his appearance on WINCLY, QT Marshall spoke on how his role with AEW has evolved over time. Here’s what he had to say:

When I first started as Cody’s assistant there was a lot of work that needed to be done behind the scenes, and I kind of noticed that. I wanted to do as much as I can because with more work comes more responsibility, but also more money. I’ve always wanted to only work in wrestling. When I took the job as Cody’s assistant, it was very much like a developmental deal. Just to see if I fit in and this and that and the other. I was already a producer at that point, but when the pandemic hit some of the EVPs couldn’t come to work because of the pandemic, they were in California.

