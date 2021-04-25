Christian Cage was the latest guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast where the former WWE heavyweight champion discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, Christian was asked if Edge’s return was the motivation for him to come back:

“Yes, of course it was motivation for me, but our injuries were completely different, but, It was like, if he can do it, maybe. I never really had the itch until I watched him go out there. I got so emotional about it because I’m a control freak. When you go out there, you can control everything that happens. I wanted to do so well, that I was nervous that I couldn’t control the situation, so I actually had to walk away and get my composure and come back. But, it did plant those seeds in my brain. I put it to the side until about the summer when that unsanctioned match came up and I was like, yea, I have to figure this out and see if this is possible. I need to close this on my own terms.”

