Earlier today it was reported that former AEW TNT champion Darby Allin filed to trademark his name with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, for purposes of merchandising and other clothing apparel. However, PW Insider reveals that Allin wasn’t the only one.

Recent AEW signee Christian Cage has also applied to trademark his name with the USPTO, with full details of what that entails below.

“G & S: Hats; Shirts; Shoes; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.”

“G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”