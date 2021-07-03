The Bollywood Boyz (Samir & Sunil) were recent guests on Sean Waltman’s Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast to discuss a number of different topics following their WWE release, and how they had nothing but amazing meetings with Chairman Vince McMahon prior to their departure. Highlights are below.

Samir says every meeting they had with Vince McMahon was amazing:

“Every meeting we had with Vince was amazing. He was always kind and appreciated everything we had done. The first time we were working after a bit, we came up in our pink gear and glasses. Vince walked right up to us and was like, ‘That’s fucking money.’ He was always so good to us and that’s why we were always so appreciative. We were always on the right track and learning on the fly and getting ready.”

Sunil talks Indus Sher and WWE’s hunt for the next big Indian star:

“They are looking for big Indian stars and the next breakout star. They’re trying, but we’re the only two Indian guys there that are TV ready and have the confidence that we can go in with anybody and deliver. In January at Superstar Spectacle, they put us in there with the new kids. They have a long way to go. We were told to shine them up and everyone was telling us in the back that we made them look like a million bucks. That’s our job. Being WWE TV-ready is a lot different than being a wrestler. A lot of them are still learning.”

Samir on how Indian talent is booming:

“India is booming and we were ready and primed for whatever opportunity came to us and we know how to work and are charismatic guys.”

