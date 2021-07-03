WWE issued the following press release announcing that new NXT North American champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott will be hosting a celebratory cypher along with his Hit Row faction on this Wednesday’s Great American Bash night two to ring in his marquee victory from last week’s special. Details, including an updated lineup, can be found below.

Don’t miss what Scott, Top Dolla, Ashante “Thee” Adonis and B-FAB have planned, live at 8/7 C on USA Network.

-Adam Cole versus Kyle O’Reilly

-Swerve hosts a championship cypher

-MSK versus Tommaso Ciampa/Timothy Thathcer for the NXT tag team titles

-Candice LeRae/Indie Hartwell versus Io Shirai/Zoey Stark for the NXT women’s tag team titles