During his appearance on Sunday Night’s Main Event, Christian Cage spoke on the backlash that fans have had to his AEW signing’s announcement. Here’s what he had to say:

When you make that kind of announcement, it doesn’t matter who it is, there’s going to be people who an opinion and they’re going to pick who they think it should be or who they want it be, and if it’s not who they want it to be, they’re going to be upset. It doesn’t matter who it is. That’s fine. That’s their choice and it’s pretty obvious that social media, especially wrestling fans, are very fickle. A lot of times, that’s just the way it goes. The same people saying if I went somewhere else, they’d be saying, ‘Oh, he’s not being used right.’ It is what it is. You take it with a grain of salt and move on.

Credit: Sunday Night’s Main Event. H/T Fightful.