Ring of Honor issued the following press release announcing that current Television champion Dragon Lee will be undergoing minor surgery, and no longer competing at Friday’s 19th Anniversary pay per view where was set to take on Tracy Williams. Instead…Kenny King will step in to defend the title on Lee’s behalf. Check out the full details below.

ROH World Television Champion and World Tag Team Title co-holder Dragon Lee is unable to appear at the 19th Anniversary pay-per-view on Friday, March 26 due to undergoing minor surgery.

However, every ROH title will still be defended on the show as promised.

Lee, who suffered a ruptured eardrum that required surgery and prevents him from being permitted to travel by plane, will be replaced in his scheduled title defenses at 19th Anniversary by two of his fellow La Faccion Ingobernable members.

Kenny King, a two-time former ROH World Television Champion, will defend the title against Tracy Williams, and Bestia del Ring will take Lee’s spot in the tag team title match and join forces with King against The Foundation’s Williams and Rhett Titus.

The news was first reported on “ROH Week By Week.”

Here is the full, revised card for 19th Anniversary:

ROH PRESENTS 19th ANNIVERSARY

FRIDAY, MARCH 26, 8 P.M. EASTERN

ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND HONORCLUB

19th ANNIVERSARY HOUR ONE AIRS FREE ON MULTIPLE PLATFORMS

ROH WORLD TITLE MATCH

CHAMPION RUSH vs. JAY LETHAL

GRUDGE MATCH JAY BRISCOE vs. EC3

ROH WORLD TELEVISION TITLE MATCH

KENNY KING (DEFENDING THE TITLE FOR DRAGON LEE) vs.TRACY WILLIAMS

UNSANCTIONED MATCH

MATT TAVEN vs. VINCENT

ROH PURE TITLE MATCH CHAMPION JONATHAN GRESHAM vs. DAK DRAPER

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH CHAMPIONS LA FACCIÓN INGOBERNABLE’S KENNY KING & BESTIA DEL RING (SUBSTITUTING FOR DRAGON LEE) vs. THE FOUNDATION’S TRACY WILLIAMS & RHETT TITUS

DALTON CASTLE vs. JOSH WOODS (w/SILAS YOUNG)

MARK BRISCOE vs. FLIP GORDON

AIRING ON HOUR ONE:

ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH

CHAMPIONS SHANE TAYLOR & SOLDIERS OF SAVAGERY (MOSES & KAUN) vs. MEXISQUAD (BANDIDO, FLAMITA & REY HORUS)

FOUR CORNER SURVIVAL MATCH

DANHAUSEN vs. ELI ISOM vs. BRIAN JOHNSON vs. LSG