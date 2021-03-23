During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke on Curt Hennig’s struggles during his WCW run. Here’s what he had to say:

I think by this point, the injuries, the pain, the addiction, the frustration, the realization that he probably saw the end of his career much sooner than he wanted to see it coming – all of those had something to do with it to one degree or another in terms of his lifestyle and what he was doing to himself. But it was starting to become more and more evident. Curt wasn’t the same guy. Curt, I think more than anybody I can think of right now, really loved life. He loved to hunt, he loved to fish, he loved his family, he loved to laugh and make other people laugh. That was the Curt I still remember when I think about him. But by 1999 or 2000, that wasn’t the same Curt. He wasn’t as happy as he had been. He didn’t have that same type of bounce in his step when he walked through the locker room. He seemed like a fraction of his former self, and he didn’t seem to be having as much fun.

Credit: 83 Weeks. H/T 411Mania.