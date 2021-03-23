AEW star Cezar Bononi took to Twitter this morning and asked fans for help with his wife’s Leukemia treatment.

Bononi noted that his sister-in-law is a match donor for his wife’s Leukemia treatment, but they’re having issues getting the bone marrow to the United States before April 1, when his wife needs to have the transplant done. Bononi said they have tried to contact the United States Embassy in Brazil, but had no luck. He posted the plea in hopes of reaching someone with the right connections to help.

“I usually don’t do this, but desperate times needs desperate actions,” Bononi wrote. “My sister in law is a match donor for my wife’s Leukemia treatment, without a bone marrow transplant there is 80% chance of this disease coming back. Brazil’s health system is overloaded because of covid and they are not able to withdraw her bone marrow and send it here before April 27th. The doctors said that my wife needs a transplant on the 1st of April. We applied for a emergency visa and they did not accepted a request for interview. We tried to call the US Embassy in Brazil but they said that they cannot help. If somebody, somehow can help, my family will truly appreciate it. God bless you all.”

WWE NXT Superstar Drake Maverick apparently offered some advice via Direct Message, but there’s no word yet on if Bononi has found the help he needs.

Bononi is set to face John Skyler on tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

You can see his full tweet below:

Please check your DM — DRAKE MAVERICK (@WWEMaverick) March 23, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.