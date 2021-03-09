Former WWE heavyweight champion Christian Cage was the latest guest on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast to discuss his decision to sign with AEW, and how a long conversation with Tony Khan was the ultimate deciding factor. Highlights are below.

Says conversations between him and Tony Khan escalated very quickly, and within a week he signed a deal:

On Wednesday [March 3], there was nothing signed. It was a shock to me when I heard [Paul Wight’s announcement]. Obviously, Tony [Khan] and I hit it off pretty quick and we felt comfortable enough that we were going to work together. I wasn’t sure I was going to go (to AEW after the Rumble) and all the talks I had (with WWE) were very cordial. [Jon Moxley] talked to me and had his opinions and made me think, ‘Okay, I’m doing myself a disservice if I don’t at least explore my options.’ At this final stage of my career, I had a conversation with Tony and it escalated very quickly. Within a week, it was a done deal.

Talks the decision to leave WWE and explore his options elsewhere:

Of course. Anytime there is a life-altering decision, there is a lot of thought. I didn’t have a lot of time to think about this but what I really needed was the best platform for me — I got a second lease on life here to showcase (myself) but also help. Where could I help the next generation? That’s what I felt at AEW. In my initial talks with Tony, the first conversation we had, we talked for two hours. From that initial conversation I was like, ‘Man, I didn’t think it would go that well.’ It came together pretty quickly after that. We hit it off, we had the same feeling as far as where he saw me and what I could bring to the table and how I could help the roster and the show. That was intriguing to me and I like a challenge. It wasn’t an easy decision, but it also wasn’t a hard decision. There was something intriguing about being able to be hands-on with everything and having that challenge. It felt like the right situation. There’s nothing wrong with WWE and how they do things.

