WWE star Peyton Royce was the latest guest on Raw Talk where the former IIconic member cut a passionate promo about her lack of opportunities in the company, and how she has her eyes set on current Raw women’s champion Asuka. Highlights from Royce’s appearance can be found below.

Questions why WWE doesn’t give her a chance:

“Because I’m about to set one thing straight once and for all. Because I have been quiet, but closed mouths don’t get paid. I’m not here to hide my talents. In fact, my talents are hidden behind the opinions of others. Why not just let me go? Just let me go and see what happens? You know our Raw women’s champion, Asuka, she’s injured right now, and yes, that sucks for her. But when a talent goes down, a spot opens up, and that spot is massive. So why not me? Why does it always have to be the same old, same old. You know, I packed up my life, moved across the world, I set up in a completely different country with not much of a support system to chase this dream. To what? To get stuck in the locker room and watch them do what I do better than 98 percent of them? And the other two percent, well I’d sure as hell give them a run for their money.”

Says she knows she has the potential to make a run:

“It actually hurts when you know deep in your soul you are destined to be where you are, striving for what you feel you truly deserve. My potential haunts me. When you’re striving for something that you feel you really deserve, this is where I’m meant to be. My patience has been running thin for quite some time. So stop wasting my time and give me Asuka.”

Check out her full comments below. (H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)