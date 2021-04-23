AEW superstar Christian Cage was the latest guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast where the former WWE heavyweight champion discussed his big moment with Edge in this year’s Royal Rumble matchup. The “Outwork Everyone” man also talked about how he wishes he could have worked with Sami Zayn or Kevin Owens during his brief return to WWE. Highlights are below.

On his moment with Edge at this year’s Royal Rumble:

“When he hugged me at the Rumble, we didn’t say anything. That wasn’t even a planned hug or anything. I did my thing, I turned around. He was standing there with a huge smile on his face, made me smile and we embraced and then we just went on about our business. That was one of those spontaneous things. It was a great moment. You can’t write those moments.”

Says he would have loved to work with Sami Zayn or Kevin Owens while in WWE:

“I would say probably Kevin Owens [is someone he’d have wanted to work]. I really like the passion that he has. I like the way that he delivers his promos, I think he’s fearless when he delivers his promos. I think that he’s a fearless competitor in the ring, as well. I just like his style. Sami Zayn as well. I thought, especially with his character the way it is now, we could have done some pretty special things. So off the top of my head, I would say probably those two guys.”

