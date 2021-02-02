– WWE Hall of Famer Edge is now official for Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

We noted earlier how WWE had teased Edge for SmackDown as a follow-up to his 30-Man Royal Rumble win on Sunday. The WWE On FOX account has now confirmed that The Rated R Superstar will return to SmackDown this week.

It will be interesting to see if Edge confronts WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as it’s been reported by F4Wonline.com that Edge vs. Reigns is the current plan for WrestleMania 37.

Bianca Belair will also appear on SmackDown to celebrate her 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match win on Sunday. It’s been reported that her WrestleMania 37 match has not been decided on.

– Christian took to Twitter this week and reacted to fan feedback on his return at Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

“The feedback from the fans has been amazing & the comments from my peers is humbling. I just want to say thanks & I’m SO happy that stepping back in the ring at the #RoyalRumble meant as much to you as it did to me. If that was it, it was on my own terms. If it wasn’t, then…,” he wrote.

It’s been reported that Christian will be working a part-time schedule for WWE, but there’s no word yet on when he will be back to continue this run. You can click here for the latest on his WWE status.

