Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Injustice member Jordan Oliver will be taking on the SENTAI DEATH SQUAD on tomorrow’s edition of Fusion. Details, including an updated match card, can be found below.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Jordan Oliver vs. a member of the SENTAI Death Squad for this Wednesday, February 3 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series, FUbSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

CONTRA Unit has unleashed a wave of terror over MLW, including Injustice.

Tomorrow night Josef Samael will dispatch a soldier from the SENTAI Death Squad’s to take out Jordan Oliver.

Myron Reed and Jordan Oliver are out for some justice but what happens when the 20-year old Oliver squares off with a member of the Sentai Death Squad?

Find out this Wednesday on MLW FUSION at 7pm ET on YouTube.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•Baklei Brawl: Alex Hammerstone vs. Mads Krügger

•World Tag Team Championship: Los Parks (c) vs. TJP & Bu Ku Dao

•Azteca Underground’s public negations to acquire a promotion

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Alicia Atout, the Von Erichs and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN.