This week’s Christmas special edition of the hit AEW-affiliated Youtube series Being The Elite is now available on Youtube. The description reads, “Matt & Nick travel to San Antonio for Game 5 against Death Triangle.” Check it out below.

Chris Jericho announced on Instagram that the latest Talk Is Jericho podcast will be covering the holiday classic Jingle All The Way starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sinbad. The Ocho writes, “Merry Christmas everybody! If you’re looking for an awesome holiday movie to watch tonight, join us for a #JingleAllTheWay watch along on #TalkIsJericho NOW! @yankeedoodleandy, @gnarlynick19 & @ono_rocks from @podofthunder return to discuss all the trivia, laughs and performances behind the @schwarzenegger 1996 classic! We debate which Jingle All The Way star received comedic training from the great #LucilleBall, which famous #Goodfellas actor was passed over for the part of “Myron,” the heel, which TIJ alumni voices the modern day #TurboMan, which of the watchalong participants has been maced before, rate the performances of @paulwight, @sinbadbad & the late, great #PhilHartman, defend poor #JakeLloyd, share their final opinions and thoughts at the film’s conclusion, famous quotes like “He got two!” or “Put that cookie down NOW!” and more on @itunes, @spotify and @stitcherpodcasts NOW!”