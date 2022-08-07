AEW star and pro-wrestling legend Christopher Daniels has been announced for All Japan’s upcoming tournament on September 18th and September 19th. The Fallen Angle took to Twitter to comment on the accolade writing, “Adding another accomplishment to the resume. Thank you

@alljapan_pw for the hospitality.”

Today is AEW women’s division star Kris Statlander’s birthday. She turned 27.