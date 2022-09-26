NJPW star Clark Connors recently appeared on the Shining Wizards podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including an update on how he is recovering from his injury, his thoughts on the longevity of Forbidden Door, and how he felt about his AEW All Atlantic championship qualifier match. Highlights from the interview are below.

How the rehab is going on his back injury:

“The rehab is coming along great. We don’t necessarily have a window yet, for when I’m coming back, but hopefully it’s gonna be sooner than later. The goal is to be back as soon as possible. I’m just fixing up this whole deal, and doing PT every day.”

On the longevity of the Forbidden Door:

“At first, I was kind of skeptical about it, but I think, more than anything, I think it’s more of a return to what wrestling always has been. Like, territories and people going to different countries, and working for different promotions. I think it’s healthier for the business, so I’m glad that’s the case. It’s an extra pay day for everybody. It’s great for the fans to go see the new talent, and just the influx… even like the female Japanese wrestlers that are over on AEW. Now that we got Stardom working with us on a bigger capacity, coming to the states soon, I’m really excited for everyone to get to see what these Stardom girls can do, so I think, I hope it’s something that continues on and always strengthens the business.”

On the Forbidden Door concept possibly diluting the product:

“I think it all depends on the fans, right? In my opinion, it’s all different. The really hardcore fans, which I love the hell out of, and I respect the grind. They, to me, are the ones who are looking at all these different shows, but most people are just going, “If I just watch AEW, I just watch AEW. If I just watch IMPACT, I just watch IMPACT,” or New Japan, or whatever it is. It just gives the broader audience [a chance] to see Clark Connors, to see Chris Bey, or Kazuchika Okada. There’s people who still don’t know who he is who watch IMPACT all the time, ya know? To me, it’s just a better chance to be like, ok, if you watch it over there, they’ll draw you back to the product as home product, ya know? And hopefully that gets more eyes on everything, and more money in everyone’s pocket.”