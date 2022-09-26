WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW play-by-play man Jim Ross recently appeared on the “On Demand” series on AdFreeShows, where Good Ole JR gave his thoughts on the AEW ALL OUT pay-per-view from the beginning of the month, and how he thought one aspect of the show was quite unique. Highlights from the episode can be found below.

Thought the crowd reaction was unique for Casino Ladder Royal match at ALL OUT, especially after The Firm interfered to help a masked MJF win the chip:

“It did have a unique reaction. I don’t know if it was good, bad, or indifferent, but it was a unique reaction, to say the least.”

Says he didn’t hear any complains about the booking for the match:

“I didn’t hear any complaints, at least on my timeline. I didn’t have an issue with it. It was a piece of the show that needed to be told to take us to the next location. Simple as that.”

