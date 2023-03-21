Claudio Castagnoli gives his thoughts on AEW’s first-ever house show, “The House Rules.”

The company star and current reigning ROH World Champion took to his personal Instagram to reveal he had a great time working the event, which saw him team with fellow BCC member Jon Moxley in a winning effort against The Firm’s Big Bill and Lee Moriarty.

The Swiss-Superman writes, “House Rules… my first live event in quite some time. Still not taking anything for granted, still loving the atmosphere, still learning…Fun fact, I’ve been trying to model my dropkick after the Royal Rumble SNES game…”

Claudio is currently engaged in a feud with Eddie Kingston following the Mad King “quitting” AEW and becoming a full-time ROH competitor. Check out Claudio’s IG post below.