AEW President Tony Khan says CM Punk is very important to the company and its fans.

We’ve noted how Punk will return to AEW on Saturday, June 17 in Chicago for the live AEW Collision premiere, and that Punk will be somewhat of a leader of the Collision “brand” for AEW. However, a new report from Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated notes that Punk’s appearances will not necessarily be exclusive to Collision as he will also appear on Dynamite at times.

Khan recently spoke with Barrasso and commented on Punk’s return, and what he means to AEW.

“We haven’t seen CM Punk in a long time, since All Out last September,” Khan said. “He looked great in his last match. To the fans, he’s very important. He’s very important to the company, too. He’s been a big draw for us and historically throughout his career, and the launch of the new show happens to line up with the schedule on his rehab of his triceps injury.”

Khan continued and credited Warner Bros. Discovery President & CEO David Zaslav with the idea to do Collision.

“We have an amazing opportunity with AEW on Saturday nights on TNT, starting June 17, and it was truly the brainchild of [Warner Bros. Discovery CEO and president] David Zaslav,” Khan said. “He asked about more AEW, specifically Saturday nights, on TNT. When it was pitched to us by TNT, I was so excited. It’s so exciting the timing [of Punk’s return from injury] coincides with the launch of Collision.”

