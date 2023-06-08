MJF and Adam Cole traded words on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

The World Champion came out to address the live crowd in Colorado, where he claimed that there was no one good enough to face him in the ring. This brought out Adam Cole, who made it clear that he wanted to challenge The Devil for his top prize. MJF began the promo battle by bringing up Cole’s past, and how someone at Titan Towers (WWE) didn’t think Cole was top guy material. In case anyone was unclear about MJF’s unsubtle hint, he then name dropped Vince McMahon as that person.

That wasn’t all. MJF later referred to Adam Cole as “Keith Lee’s manager,” as that was what Cole’s reported role was going to be on the WWE main roster before his contract expired and he jumped ship to AEW. Cole would get his own shots in on MJF and forced the champion into agreeing into a future showdown.

Check out the segment below.

#AEW World Champion, #TheDevil, @The_MJF demands some actual competition! Who will be game enough to step up?? Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/qDR1t5WtdZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 8, 2023

