AEW superstar CM Punk held a Q&A on his Twitter last night to answer a number of pro-wrestling questions, including what his favorite Bret Hart matchup is and whether he would be interested in forming a long-term trio with Sting and Darby Allin. Highlights are below.
On forming a longtime trio with Sting and Darby Allin:
Fuck yeah
— player/coach (@CMPunk) January 1, 2022
His favorite Bret Hart match:
Vs Owen mania X
— player/coach (@CMPunk) January 1, 2022
On the most effective wrestling maneuver:
Bodyslam.
— player/coach (@CMPunk) January 1, 2022