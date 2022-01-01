AEW superstar CM Punk held a Q&A on his Twitter last night to answer a number of pro-wrestling questions, including what his favorite Bret Hart matchup is and whether he would be interested in forming a long-term trio with Sting and Darby Allin. Highlights are below.

On forming a longtime trio with Sting and Darby Allin:

Fuck yeah — player/coach (@CMPunk) January 1, 2022

His favorite Bret Hart match:

Vs Owen mania X — player/coach (@CMPunk) January 1, 2022

On the most effective wrestling maneuver: