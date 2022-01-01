IMPACT Wrestling has announced the lineup for this Thursday’s episode on AXS, which is the promotion’s first television of 2022 and their final show before next Saturday’s Hard To Kill pay per view. Check it out below.

-Heath versus Karl Anderson

-Deonna Purrazzo versus Mercedes Martinez

-Masha Slamovich arrives in IMPACT

-Tasha Steelz/Lady Frost/Chelsea Green versus Rachael Ellering/Rosemary/Jordynne Grace