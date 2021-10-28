CM Punk did an interview with Sports Illustrated to promote last night’s AEW Dynamite where he will be wrestling Bobby Fish. Here are some of the highlights.

Giving back in AEW:

“This is really about the soul, the spirit, and the art of professional wrestling,” Punk says. “It reminds me of how I started. It’s why guys like me and Bryan Danielson would drive 15 hours to get to a show, and barely get gas money in return, to wrestle in front of 300 rabid fans in Philadelphia. That’s what this is, with TNT behind it.

“We’re the punk rock band that used to play at your bowling alley. It has that spirit and love of the art. It’s a place where you can make a living and learn the craft.”