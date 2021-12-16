AEW has announced the early lineup for next week’s Christmas edition of Dynamite on TNT. Check it out below.
-CM Punk/Sting/Darby Allin versus MJF/FTR
-Adam Cole has a special gift for the Young Bucks
-Griff Garrison versus Malakai Black
"Next week Malakai, I'm going to break your jaw!"
The unprovoked attack by @malakaiblxck on @TheJuliaHart has @griffgarrison1 of the #VarsityBlonds fuming!
Watch #AEWDynamite #WinterIsComing LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/LByFKmAmfC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 16, 2021
#FTR and @The_MJF scatter at the sight of @CMPunk! Next Wednesday, it's @DarbyAllin, @Sting and Punk vs MJF and #FTR on #AEWDynamite Holiday Bash from Greensboro! #AEWDynamite #WinterIsComing pic.twitter.com/ZFYaPLiIr0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 16, 2021