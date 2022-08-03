AEW world champion CM Punk recently sat down with ScreeRant for a conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including how the Chicago Savior feels a deep connection with the wrestling audience, and why because of that, he plans on remaining a babyface for the company. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he will remain being a good guy because he doesn’t want to waste the currency he has with the crowd:

“I think I have a currency with the audience just having been around for so long, coming from the Indies, going to the old WWF, and you know being around the block. Leaving, coming back after seven years, there’s a connection that I have,” Punk said. “I don’t necessarily enjoy being a good guy. I feel like it’s hard work. It’s a lot easier to get people to dislike you. But I feel it would be wasteful to, as I said, discard this currency that I have with the audience because it is, I feel, a special connection.”

How fans have been chanting his name for seven years:

“You know, they’re chanting my name for seven years. I came back. They’re still stoked about it,” he continued. “So I feel like every time I’m in the ring is special to me and I don’t want to squander that, and I feel like it’s just a giant party with a bunch of your friends, you know? I just want to have a good time with them.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)