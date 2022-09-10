CM Punk underwent surgery earlier this week.

A new report from Dave Meltzer notes that Punk went under the knife this week to repair the torn left triceps suffered on the dive to Jon Moxley in their AEW All Out main event match last Sunday.

Punk’s doctor reportedly recommended surgery right away to prevent any muscle atrophy.

There is no official timeframe for Punk’s return to in-ring action as of this writing, but this injury and surgery usually requires around 8 months of recovery, which could put him back in action next spring, perhaps in time for the 2023 AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

Punk’s AEW future is up in the air due to the backstage fight at All Out. A third-party investigation is currently going on, and it’s believed that more suspensions and possibly releases will be handed down when it’s finished. You can click here for the absolute latest on the backstage incident, potential legal issues and repercussions, another situation with Punk, and more fallout.

Punk previously underwent surgery to repair a broken foot suffered on the June 1 Dynamite. That injury occurred when Punk jumped off the ramp to let fans hug him, but he didn’t realize the severity of what had happened so he then worked a full match teaming with IWGP, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR to defeat Max Caster and The Gunn Club. During that match, Punk came off the top rope a few times on the hurt foot. He then needed 4.5 hours of surgery and extensive rehab before he was able to return. Punk, as the then-AEW World Champion, returned to action on the August 24 Dynamite but lost to then-Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in less than 3 minutes. Punk won the title back at All Out last Sunday, but he was stripped of the title 3 nights later due to the backstage fight at the NOW Arena.

Punk commented on the recent foot injury during the All Out post-show media scrum, saying, “I did the stage dive, what an idiot. I must have hit my foot on the top of the guard rail, but I didn’t feel it. You would think that shit would hurt, but people caught me, put me back down, I waited for FTR. It just didn’t feel right. I thought I just whacked it, but then I wrestled on it, blew a springboard, came off the top with a double axe, did all this shit. What I eventually did was, yeah, I fractured my foot, but then I pulverized the bone. Surgery was supposed to be an hour, it wound up being four a half (hours). I got three plates and 16 screws in my foot and I essentially have a new foot now. It is 100 percent. But it is a new 100 percent. Every day, I rehab. This is the worst injury I’ve ever had. I was in the bedroom for two weeks and it was really hard for me because I wanted to have this great summer, do good for Tony, sell tickets, draw money and ratings.”‘

Punk also commented on recovering from the recent foot injury during the All Out scrum, saying, “The rehab, I could tell you how hard and painful and grueling it was, but I wouldn’t be able to do it justice. I was doing two and a half hours of rehab, plus, once they told me I could bike, I was biking my life away. Then I would go to the gym later and lift weights. I was trying to bust my ass to hurry up. Not necessarily hurry up to get back, but hurry up and get healthy. If I’m not healthy, I’m no good to anybody. It was really tough. If I was 23, it would have been a hard injury because I literally couldn’t do anything, trying to get around on crutches, up and down stairs. It was pretty bad and depressing.”

After All Out ended, Punk was set to defend against #1 contender MJF, possibly at the Grand Slam Dynamite on September 21, but the All Out injury would have prevented that, and that was before the backstage fight happened, forcing AEW President Tony Khan to vacate the title. A new AEW World Champion will be crowned at the Grand Slam Dynamite in the finals of a tournament that is currently taking place. Bryan Danielson defeated Adam Page on this week’s Dynamite, and he will now face Chris Jericho on next week’s Dynamite after Jericho received a first round bye. Moxley also received a first round bye and will face Sammy Guevara on next week’s Dynamite. The winner of Jericho vs. Danielson will meet the winner of Moxley vs. Guevara at the Grand Slam Dynamite to determine the new AEW World Champion.

