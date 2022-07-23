One of the longest running arguments inside the pro-wrestling industry has been the distinction between calling wrestling’s most prized possessions championship titles or championship belts.

One person who this doesn’t really concern is WWE superstar Cody Rhodes, who joked with Sam Roberts at yesterday’s San Diego Comic Con about this very subject. When some new figures and titles were introduced at a panel that Rhodes was at the American Nightmare states, “You can say belts.”

It was here that Roberts reminded Rhodes that some people can get in trouble for saying belts as that is verbiage WWE doesn’t like to use. Rhodes promptly fired back with, “They can fine me $1,000 every time I say belts. I’m fine with that. If they give me a title belt, sure it’s a championship, but it also physically goes around your waist. Those are great belts.”

Rhodes has been out injured with a torn pectoral muscle since the June 5th Hell in a Cell Premium live event.