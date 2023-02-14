Cody Rhodes says everything has been A+ as far as working with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H goes.

Rhodes appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani this week and was asked about working with Triple H since returning to the company last year.

“So far? A+,” Rhodes responded. “I hope this isn’t too divulgent, nothing has been forced. I’m not trying to force my ideas or a friendship. He’s not trying [either]. Everything he has said to me, or we’ve talked about has been very deliberate. Very much I get the sense he’s expecting me to hit a home-run every time. [I’m like,] ‘OK.’ I have had great education and great experience. I want to go out there and do that every time.

“We’ve yet to really hit a road bump. They’re gonna come. I keep using different sports analogies, but we’re gonna fumble the ball. We’re gonna have these moments. They’re gonna come but right now, it’s been a very good relationship. Because it’s not performative. Right, it’s you call the play, and I’m gonna go out there and try to do the damn thing. I’ve really enjoyed that because I don’t think there was necessarily bad blood. But that was a contentious thing on Wednesdays in a way for a while. If anything, I hope he would look at that and respect the hustle. I don’t think I’ve ever said respect the hustle. Respect what I was out there trying to do. Cause what I was out there trying to do then was for everybody.”

Below is the full interview with Rhodes:

