AEW superstar and current TNT champion Cody Rhodes recently appeared on the Wrestling Inc. Daily to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling related topics, including his thoughts on his wife Brandi’s return to action after giving birth to their daughter, Liberty. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Discusses Brandi’s return to action after having a baby:

“In reality TV you see parts that are scripted or framed up. One of the things we really wanted to do with Rhodes to the Top was keeping it as authentic as possible. Included is the moment where she and I are in the basement gym we have, and I told her she needs to come back on Dark and how she should come back. And all of that manifested itself in this run she is currently on. You’ll hear so many women who go through pregnancy. They’ll talk about the bounceback but also the mental bounceback. The further commitment to it.”

Reflects on Brandi’s segment with Dan Lambert from AEW Dynamite:

“A segment people talk about, especially with episodic TV. I have endless respect and admiration. I’m very proud of Brandi. I know she wants [daughter] Liberty to think she is the coolest of the cool when it comes to wrestlers. I think she does.”