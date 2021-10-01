During his appearance on My Mom’s Basement, Cody Rhodes spoke about riding with Bryan Danielson prior to his career taking off in the WWE. Here’s what he had to say:

We rode together pre and just entering the Yes Movement. Pre-Yes Movement I’d say had been a little bit of a darker, more melancholy time. Things weren’t going exactly great, and it was interesting that the man, the human being, has never really changed – just an honest to a fault, no pun intended to MJF, but a genuine salt of the earth. You hear very little negative ever about Bryan Danielson. That’s because he’s the utmost professional, and I’m so glad he connected with fans in the way he did. He’s really one of the last super-organic talents to come out of WWE when they were headed towards WrestleMania 30 – just the whole nature of it was so amazing….so far with Bryan, what a free agent to get he can really help with his own star power. The dude can go out there and play the greatest hits and fans would be happy but he’s not going to do that. He’s going to push himself even more.

Credit: My Mom’s Basement. H/T 411Mania.