During a recent episode of Talk Is Jericho, Cody Rhodes revealed the elaborate entrance that AEW had planned for Brodie Lee’s debut until the pandemic hit. Here’s what he had to say:

That guy, his entire AEW career was in this building, in Daily’s Place. Think about that. He never appeared in front of a crowd except for our small crowds here.

The one that really pisses us off is that Rochester show. I don’t know if anyone knows this, but he was going to come up out of the ramp like the monster in ‘The Munsters’.