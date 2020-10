During his interview with Variety, Cody Rhodes revealed that he believes he shouldn’t have been allowed to do a moonsault off the top of a steel cage during his match against Wardlow. Here’s what he had to say:

I should have never done it. Literally, I have nightmares about it because the cage was too tall. And I’ve not been the same since I hit the ground. I remember telling Brandi [Rhodes], ‘I think I might have had a mini heart attack.’

