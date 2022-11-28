WWE Hall Of Famer Dusty Rhodes created the WarGames concept, a match type that would be brought to WCW, but the match had been on ice for years after WWE bought the rival promotion in 2001.

WarGames would remain dormant in WWE until it was used as part of NXT TakeOver: WarGames in 2017. For this year’s Survivor Series, Triple H used the concept on the main roster for the first time.

Cody Rhodes paid tribute to his father with this post on Twitter:

“Ha at home, he was all ours. But in the sport, he’s got a lot more kids. So many folks he started/mentored & all the concepts he created still being used fought through a decade of bad press from some rags, but seeing his fingerprints and genius shine from the grave is special.”