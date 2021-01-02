– AEW has released a new video that features Cody Rhodes talking about Brodie Lee during the post-Dynamite show that aired this past Wednesday night.

– Tickets for Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which is being billed as New Year’s Smash, are slated to go on-sale today. This event will also feature a taping for the second night of New Year’s Smash, which will air on January 13th.

“Tickets for the Night One of our New Year’s Smash on Wednesday, Jan 6th for #AEWDynamite go on-sale TODAY at 10am EST and tickets start at $20. Visit http://AEWTIX.com for full event details & safety guidelines.”