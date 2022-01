AEW has announced several matchups for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TBS, which includes the return of TNT champion Cody Rhodes and a mixed tag team match featuring Adam Cole and AEW women’s champion Britt Baker. Check it out below.

-CM Punk versus Shawn Spears

-Adam Cole/Britt Baker versus Orange Cassidy/Kris Statlander

-Serena Deeb versus Skye Blue

-Sting/Darby Allin versus The Acclaimed

-FTR versus Lee Johnson/Brock Anderson

-Cody Rhodes returns