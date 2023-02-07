WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently spoke with Alex McCarthy from the Daily Mail about a wide range of topics, which included The American Nightmare discussing his time away from the company due to a torn pectoral injury.

During the chat, Rhodes also opened up about the transition of power between Vince McMahon and Triple H last summer, and how both men kept him updated even while he was away with injury. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says Triple H and Vince McMahon were very communicative with him about the transition of power, which happened while he was on the shelf injured:

One of the really nice things was the amount of communication. It’s already a downtrodden, melancholy situation when you’re injured and you’re on your couch. This happened very quickly, I’m not really up and moving and I’m not hitting the weights, I’m not in that process of getting near coming back. At the time when the transition happened, I wasn’t even close to coming back and I was communicated with every step of the way. I was communicated with by Vince and by Triple H. That was very nice.

How they didn’t keep him in the dark, a move he greatly appreciated: