Dirty Dango is back with IMPACT Wrestling, and he has something to prove.

The former NXT tag champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview on the Windy City Slam podcast, where he revealed some goals he had moving forward now that he has returned to the company he started with back in 2003. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says it was a no-brainer for him to return to IMPACT:

Everything in life and professional wrestling is full circle. I started my career in IMPACT back in 2003 when they were filming at the Nashville Fairgrounds. I’ve always had a working relationship with them over the years. A lot of my friends wrestle there; Brian Myers, (Matt) Cardona, Tommy Dreamer. I was a free agent at the time, I got a phone call. Myers and myself are really close, we came up in developmental together. Albany is a great crowd. It was kind of a no-brainer.

What his goals are for IMPACT going forward:

I’m a real big fan of Josh Alexander. Some of the X-Division guys, I’m a huge fan of their work, I just don’t know if I can keep up with them. Heath, Myers, guys like that. In the past, I was in more of a comedy shtick wrestling with them. Now, I’m working a little bit more of a serious style. My match with Myers in Albany, it felt good to get out there for 10-15 minutes and give a good wrestling match and not have to do a complete comedy act. I don’t have my eyes set on one person, just prove to management that I’m not a comedy act. When the bell rings, I can go.

