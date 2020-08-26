As seen in the graphics below, AEW has released the 33rd set of Top 5 Rankings for 2020, for the week of August 26, 2020. The graphics were posted to the AEW website this week.

The men’s rankings saw Cody Rhodes take the #3 spot after losing the TNT Title to Brodie Lee this past weekend on Dynamite. The women’s rankings stayed the same this week, as did the tag team chart

While there may be some discrepancies in the records, below are the current rankings as announced by AEW today:

AEW Men’s Division Top 5 for the Week of August 26, 2020

1. MJF (2020 Singles Record: 8-0, Overall: 13-2, Last Week: #1)

2. Lance Archer (2020 Singles Record: 12-1, Overall: 12-1, Last Week: #2)

3. Cody Rhodes (2020 Singles Record: 18-2, Overall: 26-7-1, Last Week: TNT Champion)

4. Brian Cage (2020 Singles Record: 6-1, Overall: 6-2, Last Week: #3)

5. Scorpio Sky (2020 Singles Record: 7-2, Overall: 24-11, Last Week: #5)

World Champion: AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (2020 Singles Record: 15-0, Overall: 21-2-1, Last Week: Champion)

TNT Champion: AEW TNT Champion Brodie Lee (2020 Singles Record: 6-1, Overall: 9-1, Last Week: #4)

AEW Women’s Division Top 5 for the Week of August 26, 2020

1. Nyla Rose (2020 Singles Record: 8-2, Overall: 15-6, Last Week: #1)

2. Big Swole (2020 Singles Record: 6-3, Overall: 8-8, Last Week: #2)

3. Penelope Ford (2020 Singles Record: 7-4, Overall: 9-7, Last Week: #3)

4. Abadon (2020 Singles Record: 4-1, Overall: 4-1, Last Week: #4)

5. Britt Baker (2020 Singles Record: 4-4, Overall: 13-8, Last Week: #5)

Champion: AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida (2020 Singles Record: 16-1, Overall: 21-7, Last Week: Champion)

AEW Tag Team Division Top 5 for the Week of August 26, 2020

1. FTR (2020 Tag Team Record: 6-0, Last Week: #1)

Dax Harwood (Overall: 6-2) & Cash Wheeler (Overall: 6-2)

2. Best Friends (2020 Tag Team Record: 14-4, Last Week: #2)

Trent (Overall: 22-15) & Chuck Taylor (Overall: 21-13)

3. Young Bucks (2020 Tag Team Record: 6-2, Last Week: #3)

Matt Jackson (Overall: 20-11) & Nick Jackson (Overall: 20-11)

4. Natural Nightmares (2020 Tag Team Record: 6-1, Last Week: #4)

QT Marshall (Overall: 10-11) & Dustin Rhodes (Overall: 15-8)

5. Dark Order (2020 Tag Team Record: 8-2, Last Week: #5)

Evil Uno (Overall: 13-5) & Stu Grayson (Overall: 14-6)

Champions: AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (2020 Tag Team Record: 12-0 Last Week: Champions)

Kenny Omega (Overall: 30-9) & Adam Page (Overall: 21-10)

