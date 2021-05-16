AEW superstar and Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes responded to a fan on Twitter earlier today who asked the American Nightmare about potentially running an event in India. Rhodes writes back, “That’s a great question. It’s my personal hope that as the show continues to grow, we can continue to expand into more markets. (And I heard @NF_Training might be working with several Indian athletes as well.)”

Rhodes also recently gave major praise to the new TNT champion, Miro, who was named AEW’s wrestler of the week after defeating Darby Allin to become the fourth superstar to hold the prestigious belt that was introduced nearly one year ago. He writes, “Darby had a beautiful run – and he can take solace in the fact that the man who beat him is the most dominating heavyweight wrestler currently active.”