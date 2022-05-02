Cody Rhodes says he wants to bring back the popular winged-eagle WWE Title belt.

Rhodes recently spoke with Corey Graves on WWE’s After The Bell show and talked about wanting to win the WWE Title. He talked about how he once brought back the classic WWE Intercontinental Title belt, and said he wants to do the same for the WWE Title.

“I did do that once with the Intercontinental title, it took a lot of work but it was the right call once we got there,” Rhodes said. “I think there’s a particular design of the WWE Championship that people are very fond of.

“I’d say hypothetically it really would be something to achieve the ultimate industry dream, being the best of the best ever in terms of that moment in time, and then perhaps give it a fresh coat of paint with the winged eagle [title]. That would just be something, that’s all I can really say.”

Rhodes is set to face Seth Rollins at Sunday’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash event.

(H/T to WrestlingInc for the quote)

