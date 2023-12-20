Earlier in the week news broke that lucha-libre legend Rey Mysterio had re-signed with WWE, a deal that was reportedly finished about a month back. However, the length of the new contract was not disclosed but a separate report has since confirmed how long the WWE Universe can expect to see Mysterio in WWE.

According to Haus of Wrestling, the former Grand-Slam Champion’s new deal is for three-years. Mysterio is currently out of action due to a knee injury, one that required him to get minor surgery.

