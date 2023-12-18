Big news for Dominik Mysterio.

The Judgment Day member has signed a new deal with WWE according to PW Insider. One source told the publication that the new contract is for five years, while another source confirmed the signing but was unsure for how long.

Regardless, ‘Dirty Dom’ has become one of WWE’s biggest success stories over the last year. He had a marquee matchup against his father, Rey Mysterio, at WrestleMania 39 back in April and captured the NXT North American Championship two times in 2023. He made his debut for WWE back at SummerSlam 2020.