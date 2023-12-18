WWE issued the following press release announcing that R-Truth will battle JD McDonagh in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight for this evening’s edition of Raw.

After The Creed Brothers joined him in a six-person brawl against The Judgment Day last week, R-Truth will look to give himself the gift of victory when he goes one-on-one against JD McDonagh in Miracle on 34th Street Fight. Who will pick up the W in the festive free-for-all? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 12/18 RAW:

-The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) (c) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed) for the WWE tag team titles

-Chelsea Green & Piper Niven (c) vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter for the WWE women’s tag team titles

-Seth Rollins addresses Drew McIntyre

-Gunther (c) vs. The Miz for the WWE Intercontinental title

-JD McDonagh vs. R-Truth in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight