Scott D’Amore promotes TNA’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view next month in Las Vegas.

The top company executive spoke about the upcoming event during a recent interview on Busted Open Radio. D’Amore says that fans should prepare for some unexpected surprises at Hard To Kill, which will include a massive new talent signing.

We’re going to have a lot of fun. We’re going to have surprises for you, some unexpected things, including, we are right there at the goal line of finalizing one of, I think, one of the biggest signings in TNA. I think it’s something that is really going to shake things up on January 13. If you’ve been saying, ‘I’m looking for something different.’ We’re giving you a lot. Someone we have in store for you that night is going to blow your socks off.

Hard To Kill will be the promotion’s first major event back under the TNA name. They had been IMPACT since 2017. The latest lineup for the show can be found here.